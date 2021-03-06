Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,146 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.