Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $79,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.00 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.