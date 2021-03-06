Artfinity 1-Day Volume Hits $40,343.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $822,993.69 and approximately $40,343.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00768518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

