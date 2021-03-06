Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,540.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,083. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.