Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.14 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.