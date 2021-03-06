Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

