Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $13.85 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Arweave has a market cap of $462.52 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $13.85 or 0.00028255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

