Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 28th total of 811,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 June 2020, investment properties under management stands at S$12.75 billion, comprising 197 properties across the developed markets of Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

