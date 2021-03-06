Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 28th total of 811,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
