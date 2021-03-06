Asch (XAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,144.00

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Asch has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $19,144.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Asch Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

Buying and Selling Asch

