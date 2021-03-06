Ashraf Zaghloul Sells 100,000 Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,267,034.77.

Shares of CVE NCI remained flat at $C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 2,268,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,885. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

