Ashraf Zaghloul Sells 100,000 Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Ashraf Zaghloul sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,267,034.77.
Shares of CVE NCI remained flat at $C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 2,268,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,885. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) Company Profile
