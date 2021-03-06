Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $8.50 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Yatsen makes up approximately 0.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,099,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YSG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 4,797,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,585. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

