Assetmark Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,585 shares of company stock worth $30,518,922. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.54. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

