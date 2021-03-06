Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,385 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

