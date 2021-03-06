Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

