Assetmark Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $83.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

