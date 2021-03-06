Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 182,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

