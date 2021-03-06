Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.