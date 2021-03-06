Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 41,974.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

