Assetmark Inc. Sells 93,092 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,092 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

