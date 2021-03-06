Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $85.14 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $115.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

