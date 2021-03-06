Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.71% of Associated Banc worth $70,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.