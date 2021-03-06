Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 41.7% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

