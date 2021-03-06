Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $15.77 on Friday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

