Atari Token Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $88.05 million and $114,533.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00775614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043577 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars.

