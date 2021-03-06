Atheios Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $56,028.47 and approximately $40.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,642.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.45 or 0.03378654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00373778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.01021784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.20 or 0.00417753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00366394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00254344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,621,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,404,287 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars.

