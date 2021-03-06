Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

