Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

