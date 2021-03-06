Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 368.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlas by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.12 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

