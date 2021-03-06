Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Paragon Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.08 $439.10 million $0.78 18.10 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas and Paragon Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

