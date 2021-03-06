Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $244,329.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00466429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.94 or 0.00459618 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

