Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $8.35 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00013954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

