ATN (ATN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $359,795.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $758,085.13 and $359,795.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

