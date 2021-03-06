Atomic Wallet Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,782.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $46,782.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00464552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.63 or 0.00760679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

