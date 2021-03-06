AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

