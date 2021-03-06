Audius Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $107.89 million and approximately $168.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.00460521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00082794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00461565 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

