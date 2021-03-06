Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $326.13 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $326.13 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $29.65 or 0.00059665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

