Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $3.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $7.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $67.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.