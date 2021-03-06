Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Reaches $23.22 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,830,742,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.