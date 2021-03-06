Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 25,890,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 15,406,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,885,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

