Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.