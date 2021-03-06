Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.01% of Autodesk worth $677,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

