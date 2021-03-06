Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $267.39. 1,835,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

