Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,696 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $122,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

