Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of ALV traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 604,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,827. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.