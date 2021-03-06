Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.