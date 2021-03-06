Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

