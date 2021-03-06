AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

