Autonio (NIOX) Trading 23.6% Higher This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $907,221.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.00460521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00082794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00461565 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,577,304 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

