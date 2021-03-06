Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 47,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,752. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

