Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.31% of Avangrid worth $183,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

